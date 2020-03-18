Suspected coronavirus patient commits suicide after jumping from 7th floor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

A patient suspected of suffering from coronavirus committed suicide on Wednesday evening in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The man, who was admitted at 9 pm, jumped from the seventh floor of the hospital. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Charanjit Singh, a resident of Punjab. He was residing in Australia since 2019.

The patient returned from Sydney in Australia on Wednesday and was directly admitted to the hospital after he complained of severe headache. The police have confirmed that he was not suffering from coronavirus.

The Delhi Police also released a statement in this regard stating, "It is submitted that today information was received at PS- Safdarjung Enclave vide DD No.42A that a Corona patient has committed suicide by jumping from the SSB building. Deceased has been identified as Charanjit Singh, Age about 35 Years. It has been informed by Nodal Officer that he was admitted today at about 9 PM only as a suspected Corona patient from IGI Airport."

"During the preliminary enquiry, it has revealed that deceased name is Tanveer Singh R/o Vill- Siana, Balachaur SBS Nagar, Punjab. He came from Sydney from Flight No. AI-301. He is having Passport No. N0340009. He was staying in Sydney for last one year. He was having a headache," added the statement.