Suspected ISIS terrorists instructed to attack police and Army recruitment camps, target RSS leaders: Delhi Police

The three suspected ISIS terrorists, who were arrested on December 9, confessed on Friday that they were instructed to launch attacks on police and Army recruitment camps. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested the trio from Wazirabad in the national capital after a brief encounter. Several arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

During the investigation on Friday, the suspected terrorists said that they were also ordered to target Hindu as well as RSS leaders across the country including the Delhi-NCR region. Further, they were also asked to target Hindu leaders based on posters displayed across several places in the national capital.

The terrorists spoke in code words and the Special Cell is trying to decode them. The team is still questioning the suspects.

On Thursday (December 9), in a press conference, the Delhi Police said that the three terrorists were radicalised and they were a part of an ISIS-inspired module. They were arrested by a team of the Special Cell after 14 rounds of firing.

As per a tip-off, six murder accused in the murder of K P Suresh, leader of Hindu Munnani for Thiruvallur East district, absconded from Tamil Nadu. They went to Nepal and from there they entered India. They had a foreign-based handler who was helping them. They were planning attacks in NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, sources with the intelligence agencies had warned that at least five ISIS-trained terrorists had entered India through Nepal and were believed to be in Uttar Pradesh. Following which districts close to the Nepal border like Basti, Gorakhpur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj were put on high alert.

Basti IG range Ashutosh Kumar had confirmed the report saying that they had received information about two terrorists entering the country and that they were currently in Uttar Pradesh.