Suspected terrorists attack civilian with knife, injure him critically in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

A civilian was injured on Monday after he was attacked by suspected unknown terrorists in Karimabad village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The man, identified Sahil Ahmad Tramboo, was beaten and critically injured with a knife, said a top police official.

The incident took place in an orchard of Karimabad area, added the official.

Speaking on the incident, a top police official said, "A youth identified as Sahil Ahmad Tramboo, son of Muhammad Ashan Tramboo of Murran Pulwama was beaten by unknown persons, seems terrorists, and injured critically with a knife.”

The injured man was later shifted to the nearest hospital in Pulwama for treatment from where he was shifted to the state hospital in Srinagar.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the youth was working with the security forces and that could be the reason that the alleged terrorists attacked him.