NewsIndia
NTA

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam Registration Dates extended at swayam.nta.ac.in- Check latest notification here

SWAYAM 2022: The deadline for registering for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 semester has been extended by the National Testing Agency, NTA.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam Registration Dates extended at swayam.nta.ac.in- Check latest notification here

SWAYAM 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed the deadline for registering for the January 2022 semester of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Candidates can apply till August 12, 2022, if they have already registered for one of the January 2022 semester programs provided by CEC, IGNOU, llM B, NITTTR, or AICTE through the SWAYAM platform. Previously, the deadline to apply for the semester exam in January 2022 was August 5. NTA has additionally revealed the SWAYAM exam date for January 2022.

The SWAYAM January 2022 semester examination will be held on August 29 and August 30, 2022, in 94 cities across the country. On each day, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will run from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. On the NTA website, swayam.nta.ac.in, the information bulletin is where you can find the list of exams by session. ALSO READ: ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 exam application process begins at icaiexam.icai.org- Details here

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester: Important Dates

Events Important Dates
Start date of SWAYAM January 2022 online application July 6, 2022
Last date of submission of exam forms August 12, 2022

Last date of payment of exam fee

August 12, 2022

Correction window August 13, 2022
SWAYAM January 2022 semester exam date August 29-30, 2022

SWAYAM 2022; download the official notification here

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam: Here’s how to register

  • Visit the official website -- swayam.nta.ac.in
  • Click on ‘Login for SWAYAM-January2022 Semester Registration
  • Enter required details to create an account
  • Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process
  • Submit and download the registration form.

SWAYAM 2022; direct link here

SWAYAM offers online certification programmes on a range of topics, with exams offered each semester in either computer-based or hybrid formats (pen-paper based).

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar compete with Modi in 2024 elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Freebie politics in India
DNA Video
DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: What is BJP's big strategy to end alliance with regional parties?