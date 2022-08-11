SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam Registration Dates extended at swayam.nta.ac.in- Check latest notification here
SWAYAM 2022: The deadline for registering for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2022 semester has been extended by the National Testing Agency, NTA.
Trending Photos
SWAYAM 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed the deadline for registering for the January 2022 semester of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Candidates can apply till August 12, 2022, if they have already registered for one of the January 2022 semester programs provided by CEC, IGNOU, llM B, NITTTR, or AICTE through the SWAYAM platform. Previously, the deadline to apply for the semester exam in January 2022 was August 5. NTA has additionally revealed the SWAYAM exam date for January 2022.
The SWAYAM January 2022 semester examination will be held on August 29 and August 30, 2022, in 94 cities across the country. On each day, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will run from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. On the NTA website, swayam.nta.ac.in, the information bulletin is where you can find the list of exams by session. ALSO READ: ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 exam application process begins at icaiexam.icai.org- Details here
SWAYAM January 2022 Semester: Important Dates
|Events
|Important Dates
|Start date of SWAYAM January 2022 online application
|July 6, 2022
|Last date of submission of exam forms
|August 12, 2022
|
Last date of payment of exam fee
|
August 12, 2022
|Correction window
|August 13, 2022
|SWAYAM January 2022 semester exam date
|August 29-30, 2022
SWAYAM 2022; download the official notification here
SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam: Here’s how to register
- Visit the official website -- swayam.nta.ac.in
- Click on ‘Login for SWAYAM-January2022 Semester Registration
- Enter required details to create an account
- Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process
- Submit and download the registration form.
SWAYAM 2022; direct link here
SWAYAM offers online certification programmes on a range of topics, with exams offered each semester in either computer-based or hybrid formats (pen-paper based).
Live Tv
More Stories