SWAYAM 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed the deadline for registering for the January 2022 semester of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Candidates can apply till August 12, 2022, if they have already registered for one of the January 2022 semester programs provided by CEC, IGNOU, llM B, NITTTR, or AICTE through the SWAYAM platform. Previously, the deadline to apply for the semester exam in January 2022 was August 5. NTA has additionally revealed the SWAYAM exam date for January 2022.

The SWAYAM January 2022 semester examination will be held on August 29 and August 30, 2022, in 94 cities across the country. On each day, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will run from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. On the NTA website, swayam.nta.ac.in, the information bulletin is where you can find the list of exams by session.

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester: Important Dates

Events Important Dates Start date of SWAYAM January 2022 online application July 6, 2022 Last date of submission of exam forms August 12, 2022 Last date of payment of exam fee August 12, 2022 Correction window August 13, 2022 SWAYAM January 2022 semester exam date August 29-30, 2022

SWAYAM January 2022 Semester Exam: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website -- swayam.nta.ac.in

Click on ‘Login for SWAYAM-January2022 Semester Registration

Enter required details to create an account

Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process

Submit and download the registration form.

SWAYAM offers online certification programmes on a range of topics, with exams offered each semester in either computer-based or hybrid formats (pen-paper based).