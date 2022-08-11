ICAI CA Inter Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has started accepting applications for the November 2022 CA exam. On the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, candidates can submit applications for the CA Final November examination. The deadline to apply for the CA November exam is August 31. A late fee extension is available until September 7.

Candidates can register themselves at icai.org by entering their details as their name, phone number, birthdate, and other details. Candidates have the option to change the exam's city and medium through ICAI. ALSO READ: SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 forms releasing TODAY

ICAI CA Exam 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of application process: August 10, 2022

Conclusion of the application process: August 31, 2022

Last date to apply with application fee: September 7, 2022

ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: Here’s how to apply

Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org

On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in

Enter the required data to register, and authenticate your e-mail id and phone number

Fill the online application form

Upload the required documents in scanned format

Pay the application fee

Download the application or take printouts for future references.

Group One CA Inter examinations will take place on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, and Group One final exam will take place on November 1, 3, and 5. The final exams are set for November 10, 12, 14, and 16, and the intermediate tests for group 2 are scheduled for November 11, 13, and 15. ALSO READ: Delhi University Plans THESE Unusual Courses from this academic year

The International Taxation- Assessment Test and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 will both be administered by the ICAI on November 1 and 3, 2022, respectively. Due to Guru Nanak's Birthday, which is a required (gazetted) central government holiday, no examinations are scheduled for November 8, 2022 (Tuesday).





