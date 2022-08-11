ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 exam application process begins at icaiexam.icai.org- Details here
ICAI CA Inter Exam 2022: The last date to apply for the CA November exam is August 31, while with a late fee till September 7, candidates can apply at icaiexam.icai.org, scroll down for more details.
ICAI CA Inter Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has started accepting applications for the November 2022 CA exam. On the official website, icaiexam.icai.org, candidates can submit applications for the CA Final November examination. The deadline to apply for the CA November exam is August 31. A late fee extension is available until September 7.
Candidates can register themselves at icai.org by entering their details as their name, phone number, birthdate, and other details. Candidates have the option to change the exam's city and medium through ICAI. ALSO READ: SAMS Odisha 2022 Plus 3 forms releasing TODAY
ICAI CA Exam 2022: Important Dates
- Commencement of application process: August 10, 2022
- Conclusion of the application process: August 31, 2022
- Last date to apply with application fee: September 7, 2022
ICAI CA Inter Exam 2022; direct link here
ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Exam: Here’s how to apply
- Go to the ICAI official website -- icaiexam.icai.org
- On the homepage, click on the login button, enter details and log in
- Enter the required data to register, and authenticate your e-mail id and phone number
- Fill the online application form
- Upload the required documents in scanned format
- Pay the application fee
- Download the application or take printouts for future references.
ICAI CA Exam 2022; download the official notification here
Group One CA Inter examinations will take place on November 2, 4, 6, and 9, and Group One final exam will take place on November 1, 3, and 5. The final exams are set for November 10, 12, 14, and 16, and the intermediate tests for group 2 are scheduled for November 11, 13, and 15. ALSO READ: Delhi University Plans THESE Unusual Courses from this academic year
The International Taxation- Assessment Test and the Insurance and Risk Management Technical Examination for Modules 1 to 5 will both be administered by the ICAI on November 1 and 3, 2022, respectively. Due to Guru Nanak's Birthday, which is a required (gazetted) central government holiday, no examinations are scheduled for November 8, 2022 (Tuesday).
