If Emperor Shah Jahan had not built the Taj Mahal, the price of petrol per litre in the country would have been 40 rupees! Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi commented in this language while taking a dig at the Modi government.Targeting the Modi government, Owaisi said, "The youth of the country are unemployed. Inflation is rising. Diesel is Rs 102 per litre. In fact, Aurangzeb is responsible for all this, not the Prime Minister. Emperor Akbar is responsible for unemployment. Petrol is being sold at Rs 104 per litre. The person who built the Taj Mahal is responsible for this."

After this, the AIMIM chief said, "If he had not built the Taj Mahal, then today petrol would have been sold at Rs 40 per litre. Mr. Prime Minister, I agree that he (Shah Jahan) made a mistake by building the Taj Mahal. He made a mistake in building the Red Fort. He should have saved the money and handed it over to Modi in 2014. On all issues, they (BJP) blame Muslims, they blame the Mughals."

"Is it only the Mughals who ruled India? What about Ashok? Chandragupta Maurya? But the BJP can only see Mughals. They see the Mughals with one eye and Pakistan with the other." Owaisi also said, "We love India. No matter how many slogans you raise, we will not leave India. We'll stay here, we'll die here."