Taliban have assured safety of Hindus, Sikhs: Akali Dal’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi: Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday (August 18) shared a video clip on Twitter that showed some Taliban members meeting people belonging to the Sikh community in a gurdwara. Sirsa claimed that the Taliban have assured the safety of the Hindus and Sikhs who have taken refuge in the gurdwara.

“I am in constant touch with the President Gurdwara Committee, Kabul S. Gurnam Singh & Sangat taking refuge in Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul. Even today, Taliban leaders came to Gurdwara Sahib and met the Hindus and Sikhs and assured them of their safety,” tweeted the SAD leader.

In the video, the head of the Kabul gurdwara said that the Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan have been assured of their safety and they do not feel fear or anxiety.

The video was tweeted by Taliban spokesperson M Naeem.

Earlier this month, the ‘Nishan Sahib’ (Sikh religious flag) was removed reportedly by the Taliban from the roof of a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province. It was, however, later restored.

Rehman Chamkani, the caretaker of the gurdwara, told Zee news that on August 6 night, a group of about two dozen Taliban members came to the village and asked him to reinstall the Nishan Sahib.

