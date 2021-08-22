Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hits the gym at 68, viral video gives fitness goals to netizens - Watch

New Delhi: A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin working out in the gym has gone viral on social media platforms. Stalin flexing muscles at the age of 68 has given 'fitness goals' to several netizens.

In the video, the Tamil Nadu CM is seen sweating it out at the gym. The clip was retweeted by Stalin's party member and has got more than 2,300 likes in 24 hours.

Watch:

As per reports, the DMK leader was also seen cycling on the road to Mamallapuram a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (August 21) extended the COVID-19 lockdown by another two weeks to September 6. It, however, allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin. He announced that schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis. While permitting the opening of beaches, zoos, parks and boathouses for the public, the government said cinema halls could be opened from August 23 with 50 percent occupancy.