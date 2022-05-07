Tamil Nadu custodial death case: CB-CID arrest 2 cops

The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested two cops in connection with the death of Vignesh, who was taken into custody in Chennai on April 18 and died the next morning.

Vignesh’s relatives have alleged that he died due to police torture. As per the post-mortem report, Vignesh had injuries on his head. However, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as reports of some other tests are pending.

Vignesh and his friend Suresh, both habitual offenders, were taken into custody by the Secretariat police in Chennai on April 18.

The following morning, the police said he developed seizures and was taken to the Kilpauak government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After his death, Vignesh`s family staged protests and the state police suspended Sub-Inspector Pugazham Perumal, Constable Ponraj, and Home Guard Deepak of the Secretariat colony police station.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man Thangamani was taken into custody by Tiruvannamalai police on April 26 alleging that he was into illicit brewing of liquor.

The next day, he developed seizures at the Sub Jail where he was remanded and died.

Thangamani`s relatives alleged that the police tried to bribe them but they did not accept it and wanted a fair probe into his death.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday told the Assembly, "As the Leader of Opposition said, the post-mortem indicates thirteen injuries. On the basis of this, I would like to inform this House that the case has been changed into a murder case. A murder case has been filed against the police. The CB-CID has been instructed to continue its investigation."

