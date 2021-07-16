हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till July-end, inter-state bus transport to remain suspended

PTI photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (July 16) announced the extension of the lockdown in the state until July 31 with some relaxation.

In the latest set of relaxations announced by the Stalin government, Industrial training Institutions, Industrial schools, typewriting and shorthand training centers can function at 50 percent. School teachers will be permitted to carry out activities such as admissions, book distribution, preparing curriculum and related official work. This new set of relaxations will come into effect from July 19 (Monday). 

Despite the daily new cases hovering around the 2,500 mark, the Tamil Nadu government is exercising abundant precautions by not throwing open entertainment and recreation venues. Cinema halls, all bars and pubs, swimming pools, cultural or political events that are open to the public, entertainment, sporting and cultural events, zoos will remain closed. Inter-state bus transport will continue to remain suspended, with buses to Puducherry remaining an exception. 

The existing cap of 50 attendees at weddings and 20 attendees at funerals will continue. Other relaxations with regards shops, hotels, malls, offices etc. would continue as per the existing guidelines. 

As of July 15, Tamil Nadu government figures say that there are 29,950 active COVID-19 cases. Of the 25.28 lakh people who have tested positive till date, 24.65 lakh have recovered and 33,606 succumbed. 

