Tamil Nadu allows Tuticorin's Sterlite plant to produce oxygen for 4 months

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday (April 26, 2021), with the consensus of all major political parties, allowed the Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Tuticorin to reopen to produce oxygen. The plant will operate for the next four months, using electricity provided by the State Government.

The step has come amid the oxygen crisis in the country due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The Tamil Nadu government said that based on the COVID-19 situation and the requirement of oxygen, the four-month time period may be extended.

The decision to permit the plant's operation, however, comes with several conditions that no other unit within the plant will be allowed to operate and the electricity will also be suspended after the stipulated period. Also, copper or other products cannot be manufactured during these four months and the Sterlite will not be permitted to use its power generation unit.

In terms of security arrangements and confidence-building among the local population, the State Government has said that a team will be formed. The team under the leadership of the District Collector and Police officials, along with Government experts in oxygen manufacturing, local people, anti-Sterlite protestors, NGOs, and environmental experts will be deciding and monitoring oxygen production at the plant.

Addressing fellow political leaders at the all-party meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that Vedanta had approached the Supreme Court, seeking permission to maintain its valuable assets in the Smelter plant and produce 1,050 ton of oxygen, which can be supplied freely to the nearby hospitals and other states.

This is to be noted that the 4,00,000 tonne per annum Sterlite copper smelter plant has been operating in Tuticorin for over 25 years with a cumulative investment of about Rs 3,000 crore. However, from the very start, the Sterlite copper smelter plant has been facing protests from the local people who allege that it pollutes the environment and affects their life.

Subsequently, the State government had ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant in 2018 following a violent protest that led to the death of 13 persons in police firing.

The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal filed by the company against the Madras High Court's refusal to reopen the plant.

