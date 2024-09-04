Advertisement
Tamil Nadu: One Person Killed, Four Injured In Blast At Firecracker Unit In Salem

One person died, four were injured in a firecracker godown explosion in Tamil Nadu. 

 

Sep 04, 2024, 08:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
One person was killed and four others were injured after an explosion occure at a firecracker manufacturing godown in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning when the workers were bringing raw materials from a vehicle for the production of firecrackers, the police said.

According to the police, "a spark ignited the materials as they were moving the materials into the unit, triggering an explosion that quickly spread to other stored raw materials and firecrackers."

The injured individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a detailed investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.

Veeranam police have registered a case and arrested the owner.

Further investigation is underway. 

