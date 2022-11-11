topStoriesenglish
Tamil Nadu rains delay weddings, couples get married in waterlogged temple in Chennai- WATCH

Waterlogging triggered by the heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu delayed the weddings in Chennai and the groom appealed to authorities to clear the temple premises and other public places.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: At least 5 wedding ceremonies got delayed at Anjineyar temple in Chennai's Pulianthope after the overnight heavy rainfall triggered the waterlogging in the city. Couples had to wait in line to perform the wedding ceremonies get married at the temple as the temple premises was also flooded with rainwater. Heavy rains lashed the isolated parts of Tamil Nadu leading to a waterlogging situation in the city.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, a couple is seen going to Anjineyar temple carrying an umbrella as rain continues in Chennai. The couple is moving in cautiously as the temple premises is also flooded with rainwater. Talking to ANI, one of the grooms urged the government to take the required actions to clear the temple premises and other public areas.

Chennai rains delay wedding 

The clip of the couple getting married in waterlogged temple premises went viral on social media and garnered nearly five thousand views and hundreds of comments where some were seen listing the myths about why the rainfall occurred at the wedding.

