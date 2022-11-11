Tamil Nadu rains delay weddings, couples get married in waterlogged temple in Chennai- WATCH

New Delhi: At least 5 wedding ceremonies got delayed at Anjineyar temple in Chennai's Pulianthope after the overnight heavy rainfall triggered the waterlogging in the city. Couples had to wait in line to perform the wedding ceremonies get married at the temple as the temple premises was also flooded with rainwater. Heavy rains lashed the isolated parts of Tamil Nadu leading to a waterlogging situation in the city.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, a couple is seen going to Anjineyar temple carrying an umbrella as rain continues in Chennai. The couple is moving in cautiously as the temple premises is also flooded with rainwater. Talking to ANI, one of the grooms urged the government to take the required actions to clear the temple premises and other public areas.

Chennai rains delay wedding

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 5 weddings that were scheduled at Anjineyar temple in Pulianthope were delayed due to rainfall today. Couples lined up for wedding ceremonies were drenched as they walked through the water logged inside the temple. These weddings were scheduled months ago. pic.twitter.com/OA96wQEiz2 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

The clip of the couple getting married in waterlogged temple premises went viral on social media and garnered nearly five thousand views and hundreds of comments where some were seen listing the myths about why the rainfall occurred at the wedding.