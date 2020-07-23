Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 results to be announced in a few days on dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) is expected to announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 in a few days. Once declared, the results will be available on Board's official website - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

Over 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. The Tamil Nadu's DGE had declared Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 on July 16.