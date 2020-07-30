Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10th results 2020 to be declared soon on dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is likely to announce Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th results 2020 in a few days. Once declared, students will be able to check their Class 10 results on Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on some other websites like dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen. Check for any discrepancy

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a print copy of the same and secure it for future

Students will also be able to access the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2020 via the app. The students will need to download the TN SSLC Result app on their smartphone. To check their scorecard, visit the Results link in the app and enter credentials like Date of Birth and registration number and submit details. The Tamil Nadu class 10th SSLC Results 2020 will appear on the screen.

While 80% weightage will be given to marks in quarterly and half-yearly assessment tests, 20% weightage will be given to attendance. It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Results 2020 was announced by DGE on July 16.