Tamil Nadu's DMK government adopts resolution urging Centre to withdraw new farm laws

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday (August 28) adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the three new farm laws.

The resolution, through a voice vote, was moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the assembly during the monsoon session. Opposing the resolution, AIADMK and BJP legislators staged a walkout from the assembly.

AIADMK MLAs said that the resolution has been moved in haste and the state government should seek the views of farmers by convening an all-party meeting.

The resolution was supported by the legislators of Congress, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi.

Stalin also announced that all the cases lodged against farmers protesting against the three new laws during the past year will be withdrawn.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Live TV