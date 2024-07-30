Advertisement
Targeted At Yogi? Despite Show Of Unity, Keshav Prasad Maurya Makes Another Cryptic Remark

Keshav Prasad Maurya urged party workers to gear up for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections,

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recently made comments that sparked significant discussion. On Monday, Maurya said that elections are not won on the strength of the government. 

Following a meeting in Delhi, it appeared that tensions were normalizing, as he was seen sitting next to CM Yogi a few hours later. However, his subsequent remarks have once again become a topic of discussion. 
 Deputy CM Keshav stated, “This is the party that contests elections and wins,” emphasizing that elections are not won solely based on the strength of the government.

Reflecting on the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress beat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said, "We may have fallen short this time, but next time we will come back stronger."

 

 

While addressing the working committee meeting of the Backward Class Morcha of the BJP state unit in Lucknow, Maurya added, "Was there a BJP government in 2014? Did we win the (Lok Sabha) elections? In 2017 (Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections), did we have a government? Do we win or not?"

Urging party workers to gear up for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "Forget the mistakes made in 2024 (Lok Sabha elections) and work to ensure a historic victory in the 2027 Assembly elections."

