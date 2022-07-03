TBSE Result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is expected to release the TBSE Result 2022 soon. As per media reports, the Tripura Board Result for Classes 10th and 12th is expected to be declared on 7 July. Once released, students would be able to check their results on various websites online. The TBSE Result 2022 would be made available on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. The results would also be released on the official results portal of the state on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Similar to CBSE, CISCE and HPBOSE, the Tripura Board, TBSE also conducted the final exams for students in two terms. The results for the TBSE 10th 12th Term 2 Exams are expected to be released soon.

TBSE Result 2022: Websites to check your result

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults nic

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.in

results.nic.in

TBSE Result 2022: Steps to check TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022

- Follow the given steps to check www.tbse.tripura.gov.in 2022 below:

- Go to the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

- On the home page, click on the ‘Tripura Board 10th, 12th result 2022’ link.

- Enter registration number and roll number.

- Click on the ’Show result’ button

- The online TBSE result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 will get displayed.

- Save and keep it safe for future reference.

Tripura Board conducted the TBSE Term 2 Madhyamik exams from April 18 to May 6, 2022. The TBSE HS Term 2 exams were initially supposed to be conducted from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022. However, the date sheet was revised by the board and the HS exams were conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022 instead. The Term 1 TBSE Result was announced on February 28, 2022 for both Madhyamik Class 10 and HS Class 12 students.

