PSEB Class 10th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations soon. As per latest media reports the Punjab Board class 10th results 2022 are expected to be released by July 6. Earlier, some media reports were claiming that the PSEB Class 10 result will be announced on July 1 and if not, the Class 10 result 2022 can be announced anytime next week. PSEB 10th Results 2022 once announced will be available for students on Punjab State Board's official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Websites to check your result

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022: Here is how to check your PSEB 10th result

Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the link t "PSEB 10th Result 2022" on the homepage

Enter your login information, such as your roll number and date of birth

Click on Submit, Your PSEB Class 10th Results will appear on the screen

Download the results and print the grade sheet for future reference

PSEB 10th Exam 2022

PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was conducted in two terms this year. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted fom December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was schdeuled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022. As per the PSEB 10th board exam 2022 qualifying criteria, students will have to score at least 33% marks in each subject. Punjab board will also give the facility of supplementary exam for the students who are not satisfied with their marks.

