Zee News

Yogi Adityanath

Teeka jeet ka, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed that he is happy to receive the second dose of the 'swadeshi' COVID-19 vaccine.

Teeka jeet ka, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (August 2, 2021) received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and called it a 'Teeka jeet ka'. 

Yogi Adityanath took to his official Twitter account and also shared his COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

He wrote in Hindi, "Today I am happy to receive the second dose of the 'swadeshi' COVID-19 vaccine. Under the guidance of the prime minister, this security cover of corona vaccine is being administered free of cost." 

The Uttar Pradesh CM added, "You all should get this 'teeka jeet ka'. Only then coronavirus will be defeated and the country will win."

Yogi Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5. However, his second dose was delayed because he had later tested positive for coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh notably has so far given 4,84,43,142 coronavirus vaccines doses, of which, 4,06,47,594 have got the first shot, while 77,95,548 have taken the second jab.

