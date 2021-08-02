Teeka jeet ka, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (August 2, 2021) received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and called it a 'Teeka jeet ka'.

Yogi Adityanath took to his official Twitter account and also shared his COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

He wrote in Hindi, "Today I am happy to receive the second dose of the 'swadeshi' COVID-19 vaccine. Under the guidance of the prime minister, this security cover of corona vaccine is being administered free of cost."

The Uttar Pradesh CM added, "You all should get this 'teeka jeet ka'. Only then coronavirus will be defeated and the country will win."

आज स्वदेशी कोविड वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज प्राप्त कर मन प्रफुल्लित है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के मार्गदर्शन में कोरोना वैक्सीन का यह 'सुरक्षा कवच' सभी नागरिकों को मुफ्त प्रदान किया जा रहा है। आप सब लोग भी अपना क्रम आने पर अवश्य लगवाएं 'टीका जीत का'। तभी कोरोना हारेगा, भारत जीतेगा pic.twitter.com/XPiwW667LL — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 2, 2021

Yogi Adityanath had taken the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on April 5. However, his second dose was delayed because he had later tested positive for coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh notably has so far given 4,84,43,142 coronavirus vaccines doses, of which, 4,06,47,594 have got the first shot, while 77,95,548 have taken the second jab.

