New Delhi: Bihar`s new Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday (August 12, 2022) met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the cabinet expansion in the state even as sources said as Congress likely to get four berths in the new Nitish Kumar government. After meeting Sonia Gandhi, he RJD leader claimed that same model would be replicated in the country, in a reference to Nitish Kumar again dumping the BJP to join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagatbandhan. The meeting gains significance as the cabinet expansion is due in a few days.

"This government is the public`s government. It will be now be replicated across the country as people are fed of unemployment, inflation and communalism," the RJD leader said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar`s decision is a slap to the BJP style of politics and countering the charges of their past fights, noted that there are fights in every household "but we are from the same socialist beliefs".

'We're tikaau, not bikaau', says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejahswi Yadav said Lalu Prasad fought against communal forces and social justice. He also accused the BJP of destroying regional parties, citing the happenings in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. "BJP wants to scare those who get scared and buy those who are willing to be bought out," Yadav alleged.

"Constitutional institutions are being destroyed. Be it Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation or Income Tax (Department), their condition is worse than police stations. Who do they want to scare? We, the people of Bihar, are not going to be scared. I have said 'Bihari bikaau nahi, tikaau hota hai' (People of Bihar cannot be bought out, they are reliable)," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav calls for opposition unity

The RJD leader asserted that all Opposition parties should come together to pull down the agendas of the NDA government. While addressing the reporters in the national capital, Yadav said, "After all the developments in Bihar, I came to Delhi last night. I met the primary leadership of the Opposition in Delhi-- Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, and Sonia Gandhi. Everyone congratulated us and welcomed the newly formed Nitish Kumar government."

"This government will work with strength. It is a pro-people government. Nitish ji`s decision is a timely slap to BJP. Except for BJP, all political parties are one in Bihar Assembly. This (political development) will now be seen across the country. People are tired of unemployment, inflation, religious clashes," said Tejashwi Yadav.

(With agency inputs)