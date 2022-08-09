Tejashwi Yadav's 1st comments after coming to power in Bihar

A buyoyed Tejashwi Yadav today spoke to media after coming to power in Bihar, after joining an alliance with JDU chief Nitish Kumar. A visibly happy Tejashwi Yadav said that "Chacha-Bhatija ek hain (Uncle Nistish-Nephew Tejashwi are together)". He also hailed Nitish Kumar as the most experienced Chief Minister of the country.

He said that Nitish Kumar was acceptable as Chief Minister to all the parties of Bihar - except the Bharatiya Janata Party. He further hailed his father and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's "legacy", saying that latter was the first in the state to stop the "BJP's Rath".

"Nobody can take the legacy of our ancestors. We thank Nitish Kumar as well as Laluji," Tejashwi Yadav said. "All of us wanted BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped 'Rath' of Advaniji, we won't relent at any cost," the RJD working President said while addressing a joint press conference with Nitish Kumar in Patna.

Yadav, who is tipped as the next Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, on Tuesday accused the BJP of wanting to destroy all regional parties.

"BJP national President JP Nadda said that his party will destroy regional parties in Bihar. Bihar is a birthplace of democracy and the BJP President said that his party will destroy democracy. The people of Bihar cannot tolerate this. Today`s development is an appropriate response to it," he said during a joint press meet with Nitish Kumar, who submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government.

"After the JD-U separated from NDA, BJP is not left alone in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha but also in north India. Except Uttar Pradesh, you can see there are no coalition partners in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"He has done exemplary works in the interest of Bihar and Bihar people. No one would forget those works done by him. We have disputes like every family has. Now, forget those things. Uncle (Nitish Kumar) and the nephew (Tejashwi Yadav) joined hands together and we are committed to work in the interest of common people of Bihar," he said.