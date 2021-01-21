Telangana: 10% quota for economically weaker sections in jobs and education

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday (January 21) announced 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions.

According to an official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said a high-level review meeting will be held in the next two to three days on the matter and appropriate orders will be issued.

KCR was quoted as saying, "There is a need to implement 10 percent reservation in jobs and education to those from economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement it while continuing the reservations for those who are already enjoying the benefit as it is."

As of now 50 per cent reservation for the weaker sections is in force in the state. With an additional 10 per cent quota for the EWS, the total percentage of reservation will rise to 60, the release added.

Earlier this week, Telangana's upper caste communities had given an ultimatum to the state government demanding reservations. They also claimed that lakhs of students were being deprived of jobs.

On Wednesday, two ruling TRS MLAs spoke in public in favour of making the party's Working President and minister K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister.

This is probably the first time that some ruling party leaders have spoken in public about making Rama Rao, son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM.

"My personal opinion is that it would be great if our chief minister, honourable KCR, blesses and gives chance as chief minister to young leader KTR (Rama Rao). That is the view of some of our friends also. All of us young leaders will strive more and work for the development of Telangana in his regime," TRS MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed told TV channels.

Another TRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan also spoke in favour of Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, being made CM, told a gathering.

There had been some talk in the past about 44-year-old Rama Rao taking over the reins from his father, but he had dismissed it. Rama Rao is the minister for industries, municipal administration and IT.

