Coronavirus

Telangana government finally gives nod to private testing of coronavirus COVID-19

After facing flak for lesser number of coronavirus COVID-19 tests and that too only at government-run centres, the Telangana government finally gave its nod for COVID-19 testing at private facilities and also allowed private hospitalisation for those who are willing to pay.

Telangana government finally gives nod to private testing of coronavirus COVID-19

However, keeping tight leash on private players, the government has fixed rates for testing and treatment.

All rates apply per person: ( In private facilities )

1) For private Covid-19 testing: Rs 2,200
2) For isolation ward treatment: Rs 4,000
3) For treatment using ventillator: Rs 9,000
4) For treatment without ventillator: Rs 7.500    

The state government will soon issue a separate order listing the names of private diagnostic centres and private hospitals which will be recognised by the state government.

"All the private facilities which we will be allowing will have to share all the details of every person's test results. The same goes for hospitals which will admit people for Covid-19. The rates are fixed and we will be monitoring it on every day basis,'' Etala Rajender, Telangana Minister for Health and Family Welfare said.

The state government has also decided to increase number of tests in government facilities in Telangana, especially in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ( GHMC) which encompasses Hyderabad, Secunderabad and the suburban areas where large number of cases are being added every day after the lockdown was lifted.
                     
"There is no reason for panic or getting scared. We will be increasing the number of tests because the lockdown has been lifted and lot of people are coming out. And also the clear misconception and misinformation that the state government is not conducting enough number of tests,'' disclosed Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Telangana government.

