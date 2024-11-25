Telangana Says ‘No’ To Adani Foundation’s ₹100 Crore Donation Amid US Bribery Case

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that his government has decided to reject the ₹100 crore commitment made by Gautam Adani’s foundation towards the Young India Skills University. The announcement was made during a press meet earlier in the day.

“We haven’t taken a single rupee from anyone. Yet, to protect Telangana’s dignity and avoid a row around my colleagues and me, we have rejected the commitment,” said CM Reddy.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the government, has written a formal letter to Gautam Adani to convey the state’s decision.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a U.S. court issuing an arrest warrant against Gautam Adani in a cheating case. The Telangana government, aiming to avoid any controversy surrounding the donation, took swift action in distancing itself from the offer.

More details awaited.