Telangana Says ‘No’ To Adani Foundation’s ₹100 Crore Donation Amid US Bribery Case
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that his government has turned down a ₹100 crore commitment from Gautam Adani.
Trending Photos
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that his government has decided to reject the ₹100 crore commitment made by Gautam Adani’s foundation towards the Young India Skills University. The announcement was made during a press meet earlier in the day.
“We haven’t taken a single rupee from anyone. Yet, to protect Telangana’s dignity and avoid a row around my colleagues and me, we have rejected the commitment,” said CM Reddy.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the government, has written a formal letter to Gautam Adani to convey the state’s decision.
The decision comes in the backdrop of a U.S. court issuing an arrest warrant against Gautam Adani in a cheating case. The Telangana government, aiming to avoid any controversy surrounding the donation, took swift action in distancing itself from the offer.
More details awaited.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv