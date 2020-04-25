हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, huge cache of arms seized

The seized arms and ammunition included two AK-47 assault guns, 2 AK Magazines, 1 Chinese pistol, 580 AK rounds, 3 Chinese hand grenades and one pistol magazine, SSP added.

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Doda, huge cache of arms seized

Bhadarwah: Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Mumtaz Ahmed said that the hideout in Gouria-Gundana forest in Doda area was unearthed on Friday evening during a joint search operation carried out by District Police and troops of 10 Rashtriya Rifles on a specific information. 

The police has registered a case under 13 Unlawful Activities Act and Arms Act at Police Station Doda.

