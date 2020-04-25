Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, huge cache of arms seized

Bhadarwah: Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Mumtaz Ahmed said that the hideout in Gouria-Gundana forest in Doda area was unearthed on Friday evening during a joint search operation carried out by District Police and troops of 10 Rashtriya Rifles on a specific information.

The seized arms and ammunition included two AK-47 assault guns, 2 AK Magazines, 1 Chinese pistol, 580 AK rounds, 3 Chinese hand grenades and one pistol magazine, SSP added.

The police has registered a case under 13 Unlawful Activities Act and Arms Act at Police Station Doda.