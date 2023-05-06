Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Armed Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): A terrorist has been killed after an encounter started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, JK Police said on Saturday. Further details are awaited on the matter. Earlier, in a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice." An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, informed police officials on Thursday.

"#Encounter has started in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning. "Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and the search operation is underway," officials said. "The Indian Army and Kupwara police are on the job," they added.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar, the security personnel launched an operation based on inputs provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, who alerted that one of the terrorist launch pads is likely infiltrating from across the Line of Control (LOC) towards Machhal sector. "Troops were put on high alert on May 1," the PRO said in a statement.

"A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in the extremely difficult area. Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were also deployed along the possible routes of the infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights," the statement read.

"And on Wednesday morning at around 8.30 am, the infiltrated terrorists were sighted by the troops. An intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of two terrorists," it read further.

"Bodies of two terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and a huge cache of arms and ammunition. (ANI)