Five Army Jawans Killed In Blast Triggered By Terrorists During Encounter In J&K's Rajouri

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SRINAGAR: Five army soldiers were killed while four personnel, including an officer, were injured after terrorists triggered an explosive during the ongoing encounter in the Kandi area of Rajouri district on Friday. While two Army jawans died during the operation, three others, who were seriously injured, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.  

On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023, the statement read.

"At about 0730 hours today, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs," it said.

Army further stated that the terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. "The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer," the statement added.

As per the statement, additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. "The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur," it added.

It added as per initial reports a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. "There is a likelihood of casualties on the terrorist side," Army said that the operation is in progress and further details are being ascertained.

Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert in view of the G20 meeting in Kashmir starting on the 22nd of May. After the Poonch attack in which five soldiers were martyred, the borders – the Line of Control or international border - a red alert has been sounded. It’s also believed that the terrorists who carried out the Poonch attack had recently infiltrated. 

The patrolling at the Line of Control and international borders has been intensified and the day-night patrolling is done to ensure that no terrorists can infiltrate or terrorists across the border can’t push any kind of arms and ammunition this side.

Meanwhile, the mobile internet facilities in the Rajouri area have been suspended, officials said.

