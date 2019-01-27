Terrorists attack army camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists on Sunday attacked an army camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unidentified terrorists attacked the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Ahgam village in the district, as reported by news agency ANI.

The army retaliated after the attack, reported ANI.

No loss of life or injury has been reported yet. The area has been cordoned off. A search operation is currently going on.

The Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is a branch of the Indian Army. It is a counter-insurgency force made up of soldiers deputed from other parts of the army and is at present deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

The incident comes a day after India's 70th Republic Day. On Saturday, terrorists lobbed two grenades on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tral region of Pulwama district. There were no reports of casualty. The forces retaliated.