Terrorists attack CRPF party in Shopian's Zainapora in Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian: Unidentified terrorists opened fire at a Naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Zainapora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (June 21).

The CRPF officials confirmed the incident and said no injuries or casualties were reported in the attack. "Terrorists fire shots at Naka party of CRPF at Babapora, Zainapora in Shopian District, no injury reported," CRPF said in a statement.

The development came hours after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Sopore area of Baramulla district. The gunbattle between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Gund Brath area.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco terror module in Uri area of Baramulla and arrested 10 people with a huge quantity of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore, along with arms and ammunition. "These arms and ammunition were hidden under cavities in vehicles. We are investigating how they were transporting it. We have some leads that point to people from outside the Union Territory. We have so far arrested 10 people," Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla told ANI.

Kashmir Zone Police informed that four pistols, 10 grenades and four vehicles were seized from the arrested people. Baramulla Police also seized Rs 21 lakh cash and 9 kg heroin which has market value of approximately Rs 45 crore.

