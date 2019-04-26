Terrorists attack police post in Srinagar's Chanapora, one cop injured

Terrorists targeted a police post in Srinagar's Chanapora area on Friday evening. One cop has sustained injuries in the firefight.

Several rounds of fire exchange took place between security personnel and the terrorists which resulted in one cop sustaining injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Top-ranking police officials of J&K police have confirmed that there has been an exchange of firing and are ascertaining the details.

(This is a breaking news report. More details would be added as and when available)