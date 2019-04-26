close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
J&K police

Terrorists attack police post in Srinagar's Chanapora, one cop injured

Top-ranking police officials of J&K police have confirmed that there has been an exchange of firing and are ascertaining the details.

Terrorists attack police post in Srinagar&#039;s Chanapora, one cop injured

Terrorists targeted a police post in Srinagar's Chanapora area on Friday evening. One cop has sustained injuries in the firefight.

Several rounds of fire exchange took place between security personnel and the terrorists which resulted in one cop sustaining injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Top-ranking police officials of J&K police have confirmed that there has been an exchange of firing and are ascertaining the details.

(This is a breaking news report. More details would be added as and when available)

Tags:
J&K policeChanaporaTerrorists
Next
Story

Uttarakhand firms' closure to render hundreds jobless

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Watch: Top 10 news of Lok Sabha elections 2019