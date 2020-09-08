Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Unidentified terrorists on Tuesday evening lobbed a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took place on the 180BN of CRPF in Nowdal area of Tral region of the Pulwama district.

The grenade exploded outside the wall of the CRPF camp. However, no loss of life or injury was reported. The area has been cordoned and search operation launched to nab the attackers.

A CRPF officer said, "Terrorists tried to attack a CRPF camp by throwing a grenade on a camp of 180BN of CRPF in Nowdal but it exploded outside the wall of the camp, no loss of life or injury took place.”