Terrorists shoot, critically injure sarpanch affiliated to BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Unidentified terrorists on Tuesday evening shot the sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir injuring him critically. The sarpanch has been identified as Arif Ahmad of Akhran village in Qazigund area of the district, according to a police officer.

He was shifted to the emergency hospital at Qazigund with firearm injury in the neck. Top police official confirming the incident said, "Terrorists fired on one Arif Ahmad at Akhran (sarpanch). He is being shifted to the emergency hospital at Qazigund. Firearm injury in the neck. Condition critical."

Ahmad is affiliated with BJP sarpanch Akhran and Vice President of BJP Divsar constituency.

In another incident, terrorists attacked a police party in Pulwama district injuring two cops but both are said to be stable.

Police official confirming the incident said, "In Wanpora area of Pulwama a grenade was lobbed on SOG Kakpora Party. Two police personnel HC Khurshid and SPO Ishfaq have suffered splinter injuries. Both are stable."

Both the places have been cordoned and search operation launched by security forces to nab the terrorists.