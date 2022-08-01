New Delhi: Nishikant Dubey, Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Jharkhand on Monday stirred controversy while addressing the parliament after he said that the country should thank and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing free ration and food to the poor and underprivileged. He made the contentious remark while speaking at the parliament today where a discussion on high inflation and price rise is being conducted. The discussion on the critical issue was held after long protests and demands by the opposition to talk on crucial issues like soaring unemployment, price rise and inflation. The BJP MP, who is now being called out on social media for his comments, was speaking on the issue of inflation in India under the Modi government.

While addressing the parliament, the minister further added that inflation is rising in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangladesh etc as well and its effect is seen in India.

If we see Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Singapore, everywhere inflation is rising and jobs are getting lost. Amid such a situation if the poor are getting two-time meal free of cost then shouldn't we thank the PM..: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey pic.twitter.com/Yevy1KPCBL — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

“If we see Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Singapore, everywhere inflation is rising and jobs are getting lost. Amid such a situation if the poor are getting two-time meal free of cost then shouldn't we thank the PM,” ANI quoted the MP as saying.

Discussion on price rise in Parliament

The House has listed the discussion on price rise under rule 193 which has been the bone of contention between the treasury and the opposition benches since the session began on July 18 leading to a near washout of the proceedings till now.

Besides, discussions on The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 have also been listed.

The Opposition is also expected to bring up the suspension of the four Congress MPs for the remaining part of the session.

Though the Centre had listed 32 Bills for passing in Parliament in this Monsoon Session, it looks unlikely against the backdrop of a face-off with the Opposition on the issues of GST hiked rates and inflation.