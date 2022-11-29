The Different Types of Cookware from PotsandPans India : Which is Right for You?

This article will talk in detail about –

4 types of cookware every mother needs

If not cast iron which cookware can we use ceramic pots and pans?

What every mother is looking for her kitchen in India?

There's no denying that Indian mothers are some of the best cooks in the world. They can whip up a delicious meal no matter what they're working with, but of course, having the right cookware can make all the difference. Here are four types of cookware every Indian mother needs in her kitchen:

1. A good pressure cooker. Indian mothers are experts at using pressure cookers to make amazing dishes like rice, dal, and even chicken curry. Pressure cookers help save time and energy, so every mother needs one in her kitchen.

2. Everlasting Kadhai and Tawa. Cast iron cookware is a lifesaver when it comes to cooking Indian food because they are the product for a lifetime. You can develop a natural stick-resistant coating through regular seasoning.

3. A good set of stainless steel pots and pans. Stainless steel pots and pans are essential for making Indian food. They're durable, easy to clean, and they look great too. Every mother needs a good set of stainless steel pots and pans in her kitchen.

4. A good set of knives. Indian mothers are experts at using knives to make amazing dishes like chutneys and sabzi. A good set of knives is essential for every mother's kitchen.

When it comes to cookware, there are two main types: cast iron and ceramic. Cast iron cookware is made of iron that has been melted and poured into a mould. It's then cooled and hardened to create a durable, heavy-duty material. Ceramic cookware, on the other hand, is made of clay that has been fired in a kiln. This process creates a harder, more brittle material. Ceramic cookware is Innovative ‘Silicone + Oxygen’ Ceramic coated cookware with an Aluminium body.

When it comes to choosing the best cookware for your kitchen, it's important to consider your needs and preferences. If you want something that will last a lifetime, cast iron is a great choice. However, if you're looking for something that's easier to clean and maintain, ceramic cookware is a better option. Whichever type of cookware you choose, be sure to invest in a good quality set that will last for years to come.

Ceramic cookware is typically more expensive than cast iron cookware, but it can be a great choice for those who want an alternative to metal cookware. Ceramic cookware is non-reactive, so it won't affect the flavour of food. It's also oven-safe and can be used on all types of cooktops, including induction. Ceramic cookware is typically easy to clean, but it can be more delicate than cast iron and may not last as long.

When choosing cookware, it's important to consider what type of cooking you'll be doing most often. If you plan on cooking at high heat, cast iron is a good choice. If you want an alternative to metal cookware, ceramic cookware is a good option. If you're looking for cookware that is easy to clean and maintain, ceramic cookware is a good choice. Whichever type of cookware you choose, be sure to season it properly to prevent it from rusting or affecting the flavour of food.

Explore these best-quality ceramic pots and pans from www.potsandpans.in

Cooking at home is supposed to be safe, but unsuspectingly we tend to sabotage our efforts by choosing the wrong cookware. Most non-stick cookware tends to release toxic fumes when overheated; they are actually harmful to you, to your food and to the environment.

However, there’s a wealth of other options that can equally spark a hassle-free cooking and eating experience. One of them is ceramic cookware. Here’s exploring the top reasons to choose ceramic cookware appliances.

1. Natural and toxin-free:

Unlike the name suggests, ceramic cookware is not made of ceramic but metal (usually aluminium). It uses a ceramic gel made from silicone and oxygen which gives it a stick-resistant cooking surface.

The best ceramic pots and pans are 100% toxin free and don't contain PFOA, PFAS, PTFE, lead, or cadmium, hence there is no risk of releasing harmful fumes if ceramic cookware is overheated. Therefore, they are a safe and eco-friendly alternative to traditional non-stick pans.

If you want to buy the best ceramic cookware in India, opt for Anzen by one of the most popular cookware brands in the world, Meyer.

2. Food doesn’t stick:

Ceramic pots and pans are naturally non-stick; therefore, food will release smoothly. You can easily flip your pancake or sauté vegetables even by using little oil. It also provides an ideal surface for delicate food like fish that tends to cling to the cookware surface. Since the food doesn’t stick to the surface, clean-up is also easier.

3. Ideal for healthy eating:

If you want to eliminate or minimize oil from your cooking, ceramic cookware is your ideal option. The naturally non-stick surface of the cookware allows you to cook low-fat meals without excess grease.

4. Attractive appearance:

Get away from the world of black and silver with the beautifully coloured ceramic cookware. Anzen comes in a soothing greening-gray hue that adds a calming touch to your kitchen.

5. High-heat tolerance:

You can also buy ceramic cookware for its excellent heat tolerance. Ceramic cookware can endure heat upto 400-450 degree Celsius.

6. Non-reactive to acidic food:

Cookware generally tends to react with acidic food such as tomatoes, vinegar and so on, ruining the flavour. With ceramic cookware, you can cook any food without the fear of flavour alteration.

7. Low maintenance:

You don’t need to worry about complicated seasoning or vigorous scrapping, this is low-maintenance and easy-to-use cookware.

So, this year, upgrade to ceramic cookware from www.potsandpans.in and enjoy safe cooking and delicious flavours for many years.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer Connect Initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)