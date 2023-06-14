These Two Indian Cities Among Unfriendliest Cities For Non-Natives In The World; Here Are Key Facts About New Report

New Delhi: In a recent survey, two Indian cities, Mumbai and Delhi, were ranked among the world's unfriendliest cities for non-natives. Mumbai was ranked 4th on the list, with a score of 3.91 out of 10, while Delhi was ranked 6th, with a score of 3.27 out of 10.

The survey 'The Community Spirit Index: The world’s friendliest (or non-friendliest) cities for non-natives', conducted by an online tutoring and language lessons platform Preplay, surveyed over 1,000 people from around the world who had lived in at least one of the 50 cities on the list.

The survey found that Mumbai and Delhi scored low in terms of factors such as friendliness, helpfulness, and tolerance of foreigners. The survey respondents who had lived in Mumbai and Delhi cited a number of reasons for their low ratings, including:

The cities are very crowded and noisy, which can be overwhelming for newcomers.

The people are often seen as being unfriendly and unhelpful.

There is a lack of understanding of other cultures, which can lead to discrimination.

The survey results come as a surprise to many, as India is often seen as a welcoming and hospitable country. However, the survey highlights the challenges that non-natives can face when living in India's major cities.

Top 10 Friendlist Cities In The World:

Toronto (Canada) Australia (Sydney) Edinburgh (UK) Manchester (UK) New York (US) Montreal (Canada) Melbourne (Australia) San Francisco (US) Dublin (Ireland) Copenhagen (Denmark)

Here are some additional details about the survey: