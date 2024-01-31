trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715907
Delhi Weather Today: Thick Layer Of Fog Shrouds Delhi-NCR, Zero Visibility In Several Areas

The weather office has reported a thick blanket of fog covering Delhi-NCR, creating hazardous conditions for commuters on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Delhiites faced another bone-chilling winter morning as dense fog descended upon the city, reducing visibility to near-zero levels on Wednesday. The weather office reported a thick blanket of fog covering Delhi-NCR, creating hazardous conditions for commuters.

 

 

Transportation Woes

At Anand Vihar Railway Station, dense fog led to numerous delays and cancellations of trains, causing significant inconvenience for passengers.

 

 

Advisory From Delhi Airport

In response to the harsh weather conditions, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, warning of potential flight disruptions for non-CAT III compliant aircraft. Passengers were urged to check with their airlines for updated flight information. "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport advisory read.

Images from various parts of Delhi depicted people huddling around bonfires to combat the biting cold. Residents voiced their struggles, citing delayed buses and a scarcity of public transport due to the harsh weather conditions.

 

 

Shopkeepers lamented the drop in customers, attributing it to the intense fog and cold weather. One shopkeeper highlighted the reliance on bonfires for warmth and predicted the continuation of cold weather until February.

Tuesday saw a similar scenario as dense fog engulfed the national capital and several regions in North India, disrupting transportation services and reducing visibility significantly.

Weather Department's Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, further emphasizing the severity of the weather conditions.

Flight operations at Delhi Airport were severely affected on Tuesday morning due to the thick fog, causing disruptions and delays across the national capital.

