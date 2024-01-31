Delhi Weather Today: Thick Layer Of Fog Shrouds Delhi-NCR, Zero Visibility In Several Areas

NEW DELHI: Delhiites faced another bone-chilling winter morning as dense fog descended upon the city, reducing visibility to near-zero levels on Wednesday. The weather office reported a thick blanket of fog covering Delhi-NCR, creating hazardous conditions for commuters.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog enveloped parts of the national capital this morning.



(Visuals from Kartavya Path, shot at 5:40 am) pic.twitter.com/Yzb444lKfD — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Transportation Woes

At Anand Vihar Railway Station, dense fog led to numerous delays and cancellations of trains, causing significant inconvenience for passengers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers face difficulty as several trains delayed and cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station due to dense fog.



(Visuals shot at 6:05 am) pic.twitter.com/CYokcAuZQZ — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Advisory From Delhi Airport

In response to the harsh weather conditions, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, warning of potential flight disruptions for non-CAT III compliant aircraft. Passengers were urged to check with their airlines for updated flight information. "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport advisory read.

Images from various parts of Delhi depicted people huddling around bonfires to combat the biting cold. Residents voiced their struggles, citing delayed buses and a scarcity of public transport due to the harsh weather conditions.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from AIIMS area as fog grips the national capital amidst cold weather conditions.



(Visuals shot at 5:38 am) pic.twitter.com/ndQ8HANRs4 January 31, 2024

Shopkeepers lamented the drop in customers, attributing it to the intense fog and cold weather. One shopkeeper highlighted the reliance on bonfires for warmth and predicted the continuation of cold weather until February.

Tuesday saw a similar scenario as dense fog engulfed the national capital and several regions in North India, disrupting transportation services and reducing visibility significantly.

Weather Department's Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Northwest Rajasthan, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, further emphasizing the severity of the weather conditions.

Flight operations at Delhi Airport were severely affected on Tuesday morning due to the thick fog, causing disruptions and delays across the national capital.