Thiruvalluvar Thinam 2023: PM Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, Kharge, other leaders pay tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar and urged the youth to read the "Kural", his book of aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues. In a tweet, PM Modi said that Thiruvalluvar's noble thoughts are a source of great motivation for people.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural," said PM Modi.

"Tirukkural", also known as the "Kural", is a celebrated Tamil text which offers wisdom on ethics and morality in different aspects of life.

Paying his tribute to Thiruvalluvar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "I pay my respects to Thiruvalluvar today on his Jayanthi. His rich thoughts and noble ideals are a great inspiration to all."

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said, "On his special day, let's honor the divine poet Thiruvalluvar who gave the world's common mystery Thirukkurala, focusing on life and clearly telling people what they need and what they don't want."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid a rich tribute to Thiruvalluvar on this occasion.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Warm greetings on Thiruvalluvar Day. Our humble homage to the repository of ethical, social, political, economical, religious, philosophical, and spiritual knowledge — the great Thiruvalluvar. Tirukkural, the exceptional text written by him, is an inspiration to humanity."

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi paid floral tribute and heartfelt gratitude to Thiruvalluvar, terming him 'the tallest among the Bhartiya sages, born in the pious land of Tamils, who gave the great Tirukkural a unique combination of Dharma and Niti shashtras'.

On the occasion, sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik also made a sand sculpture to pay tribute to the great author.