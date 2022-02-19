This govt can't bear dissent, has oppressive approach: Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareili

New Delhi: Congress leader and party’s co-in-charge in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (February 19) said the incumbent NDA government has an oppressive approach towards dissent and protests.

The leader, who was in Raebareli to campaign for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, made the remarks in reference to the anti-CAA protests and the recent order by the Supreme Court directing the Yogi government to refund any recovery made.

“This government has an oppressive nature and they think they can suppress any protest. Not only CAA protestors but recently protesting students were threatened by the government that their property will be seized,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Adding her take on the recent SC order, Gandhi added, “ SC is right. Vasooli (money recovery by UP govt) was wrong. We had said from the beginning that a proper procedure should be followed. This govt has thought that can bar anyone who opposes.”

The Congress general secretary also seemed confident of her party’s position in the ongoing UP polls.

“We're strong, contesting 400 seats after 30 years,” she added.

Talking about the government's free ration distribution scheme, Gandhi said, “It's good that govt provides ration but they should make people stand on their feet, with education & employment... We want to bring a law that'll suspend officials who don't file an FIR within 15 days of a harassment complaint by a woman,” she added.

The third phase of the seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls will be held on February 20. The results will be out on March 10.

