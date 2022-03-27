हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Budgam

Thousands bid adieu to SPO and his brother at funeral in J&K's Budgam

Thousands attended the last rites of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed (24) and his brother Umer Jan (23) tearful eyes in Budgam district.

Thousands bid adieu to SPO and his brother at funeral in J&amp;K&#039;s Budgam

Srinagar: Thousands of people of various villages of Budgam district were present in the funeral procession of two young brothers in Chadabugh village of Budgam district. Every eye was tearful tears, cries and sobs were heard everywhere in last rights of the slain Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother who were laid to rest in their native of Budgam district today. 

Mens women and Childrens were seen with tearful eyes attending last rites. Emotional scenes were witnessed when the mortal remains of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed, 24, and his brother Umer Jan, 23, reached their native village. Women, girls were seen showering tofees, almonds and flowers on the coffins of two siblings.

Ishfaq, an SPO and his brother Umer suffered critical wounds yesterday when terrorists barged into their house on Saturday (March 26) late evening and fired on them indiscriminately injuring them critically. They were imidaitely rushed to hospital. 

However SPO Ishfaq was declared brought dead at the hospital while his brother Umer was admitted in hospital in critcal condition where he breathed his last at 5 am in morning.

Villagers were in deep shock when the heard that a home lost a bread earner and a young energetic student. "Every eye was moist, young men were loved by all the villagers for their jolly nature,” a villager said adding "we don't know what was their fault." 

Meanwhile to pay honor and respect to martyr Ishfaq Ahmad resident of Chatabugh Budgam, who attained martyrdom yesterday in a terror attack at his residential house, a wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines, Budgam today.

Civil and police officers and other security officials laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr for his sacrifice in the line of duty.

"We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty and stand by his family at this crucial juncture," SP budgam said.  Meanwhile Top police officers visit  Budgam to mourn killing of SPO, his brother home 

Senior police officers including IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar Singh, and SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Sunday visited  the family of slain SPO and his brother at Chadabugh, Budgam. police officers extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved  family  of slain SPO Ishfaq Ahmed and his brother Umer Jan who were killed in the militant attack.

Pertinently, terrorists yesterday evening barged inside the residential house of SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar indiscriminately. In this terror incident, Ishfaq Ahmad attained martyrdom while as his brother who was shifted to hospital also succumbed to his injuries early this morning. 

Since last one month many police officials , off duty police and other security personals and political workers were targeted by terrorists many got killed.

BudgamSPOJammu and Kashmir
