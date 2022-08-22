Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against three journalists claiming that they ran false and misleading news of an incident in Bhind district. A case was registered against local journalists Kunjbihari Kaurav, Anil Sharma and NK Bhatele at Daboh police station after a complaint by Dr. Rajeev Kaurav, Medical Officer of Daboh Community Health Centre.

On August 15, it was alleged that the journalists shared a false video of 76-year-old Gya Prasad Vishwakarma, from a village in Bhind district, who was being taken to the hospital on a handcart. The news was reportedly shared claiming that even after calling 108, the ambulance failed to reach the spot. The family members were, therefore, forced to take the patient on a handcart to the hospital 5 km away.

The report also claimed that the victim is not the beneficiary of government schemes. After the video went viral, the District Magistrate of Bhind, Satish Kumar, conducted an inquiry and said that this news was false, as no call was made for the ambulance.

"The son, who owns a cart, would often take his father for medical visits on his cart. He didn`t call 108 for an ambulance. The family is availing of all government benefits including PM Awas Yojna, pension schemes and BPL cards. The news spread by the journalists regarding this matter is false and misleading and following this, an FIR has been registered in Daboh police station," said the DM.

The police, however, told ANI that "An FIR against the three journalists under sections 420, 505 (2) of the IPC and section 66 (F) 1 of the IT Act," has been filed.

The victim reportedly said that the administrative officers got his signatures on a blank paper, adding "They (the officers) threatened me that if I speak anything to the media, they will stop the government`s plans I am getting."

