Thunderstorm, rain to lash Delhi-NCR region, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on Monday

Thunderstorm accompanied with rain is likely to occur on Monday in entire Delhi; Uttar Pradesh--Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Khurja, Mathura; Haryana--Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and Hodal in the next two hours. Rain is also likely to occur in Meerut, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Sahaswan, Badaun, Aurangabad, Alwar in the next few hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch; heavy to very heavy

rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalseema.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely over Southwest, Westcentral, East-central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off GujaratMaharashtra coast. Squally Weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over North Bay of Bengal and along & off Gangetic West Bengal-Odisha coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea over these areas.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand and Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on July 7.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Strong Wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest, Westcentral and Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat coast. Squally Weather (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over East-central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over these areas.