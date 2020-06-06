TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes govt official with slipper; cross FIR registered

Hisar: Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat has landed in a controversy with the surfacing of a video in which she could be seen thrashing Hisar Market Committee secretary Sultan Singh with her footwear in full public view accusing him of using derogatory language against her. The BJP leader also forced Singh to write an apology letter in the market premises.

The video of the assault, which has gone viral on the internet, shows Phogat thrashing Singh with her footwear during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi, 25 km from the district headquarter. Notably, the video also features a few police personnel at the scene, who acted as mute spectators.

In the video, Phogat could be seen hitting Singh repeatedly with her footwear while saying, "You have no right to live." She can also be heard speaking about honour and respect for women.

After thrashing him, she was heard asking the police to register a complaint against him. After the incident, Phogat also ensured that Singh wrote an apology letter.

In his apology to Phogat, Singh wrote, "Due to some personal reason, I used some obscene language against her and also misbehaved with her. I apologise to her for the same."

Speaking about the incident, Phogat claimed that she had visited the area and was discussing about the farmers' problem when the dispute took place. She stated that she would not back down from thashing those with her footwear who do not show respect to women and make objectionable remarks. She said she has no regrets for what she did with Singh.

She added that the whole incident was inspired by politics, alleging that Singh had passed offensive remarks against two women BJP leaders.

On the other hand, a complaint was registered against Phogat, Singh claimed that the apology letter was written by him under pressure at the tip of pistol. He told police that he did not show any indecent behaviour towards the BJP leader.

Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections from Mandi Adampur, losing to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police in Hisar, Ganga Ram Punia, said the police received a complaint from Singh and appropriate action would be initiated against Phogat.

Congress national spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "The market committee secretary was thrashed like an animal. These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (Chief Minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat? Will the media still remain silent?"