TMC

TMC MP Dola Sen alleges attack on her convoy in South Tripura district

She alleged that the police stood as “silent spectators” even as she along with her party leaders came under attack.

File Photo

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sena alleged that her convoy was attacked near Belonia town in South Tripura district where she had gone to hoist the national flag on Sunday (August 15).

“Some TMC leaders and I were attacked in Sabroom and Belonia in Southern Tripura where we had gone to hoist the tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. The police were silent spectators,” Sen was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this month, the party’s national general secretary and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, MP Abhishek Banerjee, was attacked in Agartala as he along with other party leaders camped at Khowai police station seeking the release of 12 party members.

Following the incident, West Bengal CM had alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah was behind the attack on Abhishek Banerjee and other TMC leaders.

“Abhishek’s car was attacked last week. He was saved because the (Tripura) government had provided a bullet-proof car. Had it been an ordinary car, the windshield would have shattered into pieces. He could have suffered a head injury,” she said.

“Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb does not have much courage. I firmly believe that the instructions came from Amit Shah and the Union home ministry,” she added.

