TMC eyes Tripura, Abhishek Banerjee gears up to challenge BJP govt in 2023 Assembly polls

New Delhi: After giving a crushing blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly election, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has vowed to defeat the ruling BJP in upcoming the 2023 Assembly polls in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala on Monday, Abhishek Banerjee told media persons that the "TMC will form a government in Tripura in the next 1.5 years and bring governance to its doorstep." He also vowed to put an end to the BJP's misrule in the state.

Putting forth his resolve on social media, the young TMC General Secretary tweeted, "The @BJP4Tripura government has failed the people of #Tripura. For years, @BjpBiplab deprived them from all benefits! And today, this is the same reason why people wish to do away with the #DuareGunda Raj of @BJP4Tripura and welcome #DuareSarkar wholeheartedly!"

The @BJP4Tripura government has failed the people of #Tripura. For years, @BjpBiplab deprived them from all benefits! And today, this is the same reason why people wish to do away with the #DuareGunda Raj of @BJP4Tripura and welcome #DuareSarkar wholeheartedly!#EbarTripura pic.twitter.com/M9WVy57ExT — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

In another tweet, he said, "Tripura will rule Tripura! We will continue to prioritise people - their needs, their demands and their joys over everything else. @BjpBiplab has single-handedly FAILED the people of #Tripura and his insensitivity will soon cost him dearly."

Tripura will rule Tripura! We will continue to prioritise people - their needs, their demands and their joys over everything else.@BjpBiplab has single-handedly FAILED the people of #Tripura and his insensitivity will soon cost him dearly.#EbarTripura pic.twitter.com/wWJAWyp4fl — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

"It's pack up time for @BJP4Tripura! Enough of @BjpBiplab and his tyranny. Come 2023, the Dawn of Democracy shall shine brightly upon the people of #Tripura. Each and every single person will smile as they become the key drivers of change," the TMC leader added.

It's pack up time for @BJP4Tripura! Enough of @BjpBiplab and his tyranny. Come 2023, the Dawn of Democracy shall shine brightly upon the people of #Tripura. Each and every single person will smile as they become the key drivers of change. This is our promise. #EbarTripura pic.twitter.com/hV9vJiMIL6 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 3, 2021

Banerjee, the Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also alleged that his convoy was attacked in Tripura on Monday by BJP workers.

BJP MLA and the party's Mahila Morcha state chief Agnimitra Paul, however, refuted Banerjee's claim and told media that "Abhishek Banerjee did not oppose the attack on the convoy of BJP national president J P Nadda in December last year."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Youth Congress activists staged protests in various parts of West Bengal on Tuesday against the alleged attack on the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy in BJP-ruled Tripura.

The TMC activists staged demonstrations at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, Bardhaman town in Purba Bardhaman district, Jalpaiguri, and several other parts of West Bengal, according to police.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said that the party will continue democratically protesting the "audacious attack" on Banerjee.

TMC's Dinhata MLA Udayan on Tuesday threatened to "look after" BJP leaders and workers in the Dinhata area of West Bengal's Coochbehar district "in a proper manner".

The BJP, however, has demanded penal action against the MLA for issuing a threat in public against activists of an opposition party.

It seems the TMC has started "Khela" for the 2023 Assembly election in Tripura, and Abhishek Banerjee took over the command to lead the state party workers from the front.

