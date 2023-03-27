topStoriesenglish2588250
Oppn Leaders Join Congress Meet In Parliament On Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification, Adani Probe

The Congress plans to intensify its protests against the government regarding two key issues: the Adani controversy and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Mar 27, 2023
New Delhi: Congress MPS in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha gathered at the Congress Parliamentary Party office in the Parliament building on Monday (March 27). In a video shared by ANI, several Opposition leaders from parties such as  DMK, SP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), RJD, NCP, CPI, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, J&K NC were seen attending the meeting. The Congress plans to intensify its protests against the government regarding two key issues: the Adani controversy and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP from Lok Sabha. According to sources, the MPs had planned to wear black clothes as a symbol of their protest.

 

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue and has been staging protests during the ongoing Budget Session in Parliament.

Like-minded opposition leaders gathered in the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) chamber in Parliament to discuss their strategy for the floor of the house. As the second part of the Parliament session enters its third week, a logjam continues as the Opposition demands a JPC on the Adani issue, while the Treasury Benches are demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London, which they allege defamed the country on foreign soil.

Gandhi now stands disqualified from the Lok Sabha, after his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court.

The ongoing second part of the Budget Session started on March 13 and is set to continue until April 6.

