New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal on Saturday. Addressing the public in Krishnagar, PM Modi stated that the TMC's priority is not the development of the state but corruption and nepotism.

Further criticizing the party, PM Modi expressed that the TMC has disappointed the people of West Bengal and betrayed those who consistently voted for the party.

"The way TMC is working here, they have disappointed the people of West Bengal. People have continuously voted for TMC but this party has become another name for atrocities and betrayal," the prime minister said.

"For TMC, the priority is not the development of Bengal, but corruption, nepotism and betrayal. TMC wants to keep the people of Bengal poor so that its politics and game continues...," PM Modi said.

'Open Persmission To Goons, Mafias Of TMC In West Bengal': PM Modi

The Prime Minister also criticized the ruling party for obstructing the construction of AIIMS Kalyani and questioning over permissions from the green tribunal. He remarked that the same party, which openly allows hooliganism by goons and land mafias, is now hindering the construction of a hospital by demanding environmental permissions.

"I recently inaugurated AIIMS in Kalyani of Nadia district via video conferencing. However, the West Bengal government has raised concerns about the construction of Kalyani AIIMS, questioning why permission wasn't obtained," said PM.

"In West Bengal, TMC's goons and land mafias have been given free rein for hooliganism, yet the TMC government is creating obstacles when it comes to environmental permissions," added PM Modi.

