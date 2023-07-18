To Take On NDA In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Opposition Coalition Named 'INDIA', Here's What It Stands For

New Delhi: The opposition alliance was on Tuesday named INDIA -- Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance -- after top leaders of 26 parties met in Bengaluru, Karnataka to chalk out a united strategy to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. All political parties were reportedly asked at the dinner meeting on Monday to suggest names for the alliance.

Sources said the parties are also likely to issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping. As per sources, the name of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as chairperson of the new grouping is also suggested. She was the chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, which remained in government from 2004 to 2014.

"Chak De! INDIA," Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tweeted even as the meeting was underway.



Chak De! INDIA — Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) July 18, 2023

"So 2024 will be Team INDIA Vs Team NDA. Chak De, INDIA," Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

Top opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, chief ministers of West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra along with party presidents and leaders of several parties were present at the meeting on Tuesday.

Among others at the meeting hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Farooq Abdullah (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), besides Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD) and MDMK MP Vaiko.

Fifteen parties, including the Congress, TMC, AAP, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, JMM, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), SP and the JDU, attended the last meeting for opposition unity hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

Among the parties added this time are the MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, CPI-ML, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and the Kerala Congress (Mani), besides the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) of Krishna Patel and Tamil Nadu's Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by M H Jawahirullah.

The total strength of the opposition parties attending this meeting is around 150 in Lok Sabha. Discussions on state-wise seat-sharing and ironing out differences among regional outfits were on the agenda during this meeting.

The Opposition meeting coincides with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting convened on Tuesday in Delhi, where some new allies are likely to join the ruling BJP-led coalition.