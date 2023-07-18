'38 Party NDA, Brought To You By ED': AAP's Raghav Chadha Takes A Dig At BJP

New Delhi: Ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday took potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the ruling party's coalition partners have been brought together by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Raghav Chadha tweeted, "Thirty-eight party NDA. Brought to you by ED."

38 Party NDA



Brought to you by: ED — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 18, 2023

cre Trending Stories

The BJP is eying a grand show of strength of its alliance on Tuesday with party president JP Nadda asserting that 38 constituents of the ruling NDA have confirmed their participation in the meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

This will be the first such meeting of the BJP-led NDA during the second term of the Modi government and underscores the party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties have been meeting to forge unity in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The NDA meeting will see the presence of several new BJP allies like the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar and many of its former partners, such as Chirag Paswan, OP Rajbhar, Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi, who have decided to return to its fold.

BJP leaders said the allies present in the meeting will be from all regions of the country, highlighting the expansion of its alliance under the Modi government.

The NDA meeting comes on a day when a crucial meeting of 26 opposition parties, including Congress, JD (U), AAP, TMC, NCP, SP and DMK, was underway in Bengaluru to formulate a joint strategy to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is attending the meeting in the Karnataka capital. He is being accompanied by Raghav Chadha and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.