To Woo Muslims In Uttar Pradesh, BJP Comes Up With New Campaign Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working towards its mission 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' and the party is aware that 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will prove crucial in achieving the target thus the party has decided to woo the Muslim voters as well. Uttar Pradesh has around 20 per cent Muslim population and they play a crucial role in deciding the winners in at least 29 Lok Sabha seats including some in Western Uttar Pradesh.

BJP To Campaign In Mosques, Madrasas

The BJP has decided to tap Uttar Pradesh's mosques and madrasas as well through its campaign. The party will conduct the poll campaign in Urdu and Arabic languages to woo Muslim voters. The campaign will start from Lucknow today. The campaign will commence from the Dargah Hazrat Kasim Shahid. The party has also planned to distribute of 'Mann Ki Baat' book in Urdu.

Wooing Muslims Across India

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been actively working on a strategy to engage with Muslim voters, especially women and Pasmanda Muslims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself emphasized this outreach during the BJP's National Executive meeting. Recently, the BJP Minority Front has planned to launch a program connecting with minorities nationwide starting March 10. The BJP is specifically eyeing 60 constituencies across the country where minorities are in the majority.

Focus On 29 UP Lok Sabha Seats

The BJP anticipates a significant impact if even five to ten thousand minorities join the party. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP Minority Front, aligning with PM Modi's goals, is concentrating on all 29 seats where minorities, particularly Muslims, have a significant presence. Western Uttar Pradesh, known for its Muslim majority, includes constituencies like Saharanpur, Meerut, Kairana, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, and Aligarh.

Among these constituencies, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, and Nagina are currently not held by the BJP. Although Rampur was lost by the BJP in the general elections, it was later reclaimed in a by-election. The BJP believes that if a similar level of support is gained on other minority-majority seats, as seen in Rampur, they have the potential to secure all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.